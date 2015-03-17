Hyundai Motor mulls producing pick-up trucks - exec

SEOUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co is considering producing pick-up trucks, an executive told reporters on Tuesday, saying its Santa Cruz crossover truck concept got “good response” at the Detroit auto show in January.

However, Park Byung-cheol, a director at Hyundai’s R&D division, added that there were “hurdles” to the production, without elaborating further.

He also said there was no current plan to manufacture its Tucson crossovers in the United States.