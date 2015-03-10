FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor to build second U.S. plant - report
March 10, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor to build second U.S. plant - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday that Hyundai Motor had decided to build its second U.S. factory to meet demand for sport utility vehicles, citing an industry source familiar with the matter.

The report said the new plant in Alabama would have an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles. It would break ground this year, and start production of SUVs in 2017.

A Hyundai Motor spokesman said that “there are no plans at this stage”, without elaborating further. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

