FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor to build second U.S. plant - report
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor to build second U.S. plant - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* New plant to start production in 2017 - report

* Hyundai’s U.S. executives clamour for more capacity for SUVs (Adds background)

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co has decided to build its second U.S. factory to meet demand for sport utility vehicles, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing an industry source familiar with the matter.

The report came as Hyundai’s U.S. executives have been clamouring for more production capacity for SUVs, whose demand is rising partly thanks to lower oil prices.

The new plant in Alabama would have an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles, Yonhap reported, noting it would break ground this year and start SUV production in 2017.

A Hyundai Motor spokesman said “there are no plans at this stage,” without elaborating further.

U.S. sales of Hyundai, an outperformer during the 2009 global economic downturn, rose 4 percent from January to February, lagging the market’s 9 percent growth.

The South Korean automaker is reliant on sales of sedans, which have slowed as U.S. consumers are shifting to SUVs - strongholds of U.S and Japanese rivals.

Hyundai Motor builds its Elantra compact and Sonata mid-sized sedan at its U.S. factory in Alabama and its Santa Fe SUV at affiliate Kia Motors’ production facilities in Georgia.

Kia Motors plans to start production at its first Mexico plant in the first half of next year, to help ease capacity constraints at its U.S. factory.

Hyundai Motor will launch a revamped version of its Tucson SUV in Korea this month, followed by the United States and other countries, to revive growth in key markets. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Ji; Additional reporting by Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.