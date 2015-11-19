FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor says reviewing financial units' shareholder pacts
November 19, 2015

Hyundai Motor says reviewing financial units' shareholder pacts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday the shareholders’ agreement for its financial units Hyundai Capital and Hyundai Card was under review, but no details had been decided.

A unit of GE Capital International Holdings Corp, part of General Electric (GE) Co, owns 43.3 percent of auto loan firm Hyundai Capital and 43 percent in credit card firm Hyundai Card.

GE has been pulling out of its non-core businesses globally, and is looking for a buyer outside of Hyundai Motor for its stake in Hyundai Card with Goldman Sachs advising, the Korea Economic Daily reported earlier this month citing unnamed investment banking sources. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

