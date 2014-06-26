FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor to be fined in Korea for overstating mileage of Santa Fe SUV
June 26, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor to be fined in Korea for overstating mileage of Santa Fe SUV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s transport ministry on Thursday said it plans to fine Hyundai Motor Co for overstating the fuel economy of its Santa Fe sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The fine would come though the industry ministry offered its own test results showing the mileage claims for the Santa Fe were not false.

In a similar case, Hyundai and Kia said in late 2012 that they overstated the fuel economy of about 900,000 vehicles in the United States, including the Santa Fe.

The admission was followed by a series of customer lawsuits in the United States, which led to a settlement proposal worth up to $395 million late last year.

$1 = 1017.8000 South Korean Won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
