FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai, GM contractor in S. Korea in technology leak probe
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 3, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai, GM contractor in S. Korea in technology leak probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - A South Korean contractor was raided by investigators looking into whether it leaked Hyundai Motor and General Motors engine design technology to overseas firms, a senior prosecutor familiar with the probe said on Thursday.

The investigation comes as the number of information leaks to overseas entities is on the rise in South Korea, according to the country’s intelligence agency, as the country has become a global manufacturing powerhouse and home to leading technology, shipbuilding and automobile firms.

South Korean prosecutors launched a probe into Chief Executive Kim Kyung-woon and employees of engine consulting firm Blue Planet Co Ltd, the senior prosecutor said, without disclosing to which firms technology may have been leaked.

“We are looking at the allegations of a technology leak,” the prosecutor told Reuters, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

“We are analysing and investigating what we have seized from yesterday’s raid ... We have solid ground to launch the probe,” he said.

Prosecutors aim to wrap up the probe by the end of the year, he said.

Calls by Reuters to Blue Planet’s offices were not answered.

A GM Korea spokesman declined to comment, while a Hyundai spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.