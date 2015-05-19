FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor's Chung says considering new India factory - Yonhap
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 19, 2015 / 3:35 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Motor's Chung says considering new India factory - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group’s chairman said on Tuesday that it is considering building a new factory in India, according to Yonhap.

“We are reviewing it,” M.K. Chung said when asked, after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the South Korean capital, according to the news agency.

Hyundai Motor Co, India’s second largest carmaker after Maruti Suzuki, has two factories in Chennai in southern India, with an annual capacity of 680,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.