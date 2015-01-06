Hyundai Motor Group says to invest $73.2 bln by 2018

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 6, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group, whose key units include Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors , said on Tuesday it plans to invest a total of 80.7 trillion Korean won ($73.20 billion) in building/expanding factories, constructing its new headquarters and other areas by 2018.

Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea’s second-biggest conglomerate, said in a statement that it planned a capital expenditure of 49.1 trillion won and research and development spending of 31.6 trillion won by 2018. ($1 = 1,102.5000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)

