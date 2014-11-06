FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors aim to raise fuel economy by 25 pct by 2020
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 6, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors aim to raise fuel economy by 25 pct by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors said on Thursday they aim to lift the average fuel economy of their vehicles by 25 percent by 2020 to meet emissions regulations in the United States and Europe.

In a statement, the South Korean automakers said they would develop next-generation engines and transmission, decrease the weight of key models and expand its line-up of environmentally friendly vehicles to reach the target.

On Monday, the companies said they would pay $350 million in penalties to the U.S. government for overstating fuel economy ratings in what officials said was the biggest settlement of its kind. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.