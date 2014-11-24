FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors lift 2014 global sales target to 8 mln vehicles
November 24, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors lift 2014 global sales target to 8 mln vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors on Monday raised their target for 2014 global sales to at least 8 million vehicles on a better-than-expected performance in emerging markets and China.

The automakers had earlier set a global sales target of 7.86 million vehicles for this year.

The South Korean duo, which together ranks fifth in global vehicles sales, said in a statement the 8 million vehicle target would be a 6 percent increase from last year’s sales.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
