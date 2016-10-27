FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Hyundai, Kia will pay $41.2 million in resolve state mileage claims
October 27, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 10 months ago

Hyundai, Kia will pay $41.2 million in resolve state mileage claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp will pay $41.2 million to resolve a long running investigation by 33 U.S. states over the automakers' 2012 mileage restatements, state attorney generals said Thursday.

In 2014, the automakers were hit with $350 million in penalties by the U.S. government for overstating fuel economy ratings. Under the accord, which involved the sale of 1.2 million cars and SUVs, the car firms paid a $100 million penalty, spent around $50 million to prevent future violations and forfeited emissions credits estimated to be worth more than $200 million. That settlement was on top of $395 million the automakers agreed to pay in 2013 to resolve claims from the owners of the vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

