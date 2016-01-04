FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors both miss 2015 auto sales targets
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 4, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors both miss 2015 auto sales targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said on Monday that its 2015 global vehicle sales were unchanged from the previous year at 4.96 million vehicles, leaving it short of its sales goal of 5.05 million for the 12 months.

Hyundai’s affiliate Kia Motors Corp said its 2015 sales were also nearly unchanged at 3.05 million vehicles, leaving it missing its target of 3.15 million.

The companies, together the world’s fifth-largest automaker by sales, earlier said they sold a combined 8.01 million vehicles last year, without providing an exact breakdown of how many vehicles each of the pair sold. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.