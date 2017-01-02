FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Hyundai, Kia global sales fall 2 pct; miss target
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 2, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 8 months ago

Hyundai, Kia global sales fall 2 pct; miss target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors on Monday said their global sales dropped 2 percent to 7.88 million vehicles in 2016 from the preceding year, falling short of their target of 8.13 million vehicles.

It is the first time since 1998 that the South Korean duo, which together rank fifth in global sales, posted an annual sales fall.

Hyundai Motor shipped 4.86 million vehicles compared with its target of 5.01 million. Kia Motors sold 3.02 million vehicles, shy of its goal of 3.12 million. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.