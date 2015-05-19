FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai expects to nearly double Mexican car sales in 2015
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 19, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

Hyundai expects to nearly double Mexican car sales in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 19 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co expects to grow its Mexican car sales by 83 percent in 2015, compared to sales last year when the South Korean company entered Latin America’s second biggest economy, the head of the company’s Mexican subsidiary said on Tuesday.

The automaker sees sales totaling 22,000 units this year, compared to 12,000 units sold in 2014, Hyundai Mexico’s managing director Pedro Albarran said in an interview.

Contrary to recent media reports, Albarran said that the company has no plans to build a factory in Mexico.

Hyundai said on Tuesday it is considering building a third factory in India while it has started to build one of two new factories planned for China.

It is also considering a new plant in the United States, while its sister company Kia is building a factory in Mexico. (Reporting by Luis Rojas and Joanna Zuckermann; editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
