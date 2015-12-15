FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor chairman says auto market 2016 outlook 'not bright'
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 15, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Motor chairman says auto market 2016 outlook 'not bright'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The outlook for the global auto market is “not bright” next year, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo said on Tuesday, indicating 2016 will be another challenging year for the world’s fifth-largest automaker.

Speaking to the heads of the automaker’s overseas units, Chung said growth this year was constrained by a weak global economy, the economic slowdown in the world’s second-largest auto market China and a decline in emerging market demand.

“Considering many leading indicators, the outlook for next year’s auto market is also not bright,” he said. His remarks were first reported by Yonhap news agency and later confirmed by a company spokeswoman.

Hyundai Motor Co, which combined with sister firm Kia Motors Corp is the world’s fifth-largest car-maker, posted its seventh-straight decline in quarterly profit in October.

Chung told the gathering that the company must build on the launch of new eco-friendly vehicles and the rollout of its high-end Genesis brand, Yonhap said. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.