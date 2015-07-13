FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai, Kia Motors say stick with 2015 business plan for now
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 13, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Hyundai, Kia Motors say stick with 2015 business plan for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp said they remain committed for now to their initial 2015 business plan, after a report by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday said the two carmakers had internally cut their combined sales target for the year by 10 percent.

Hyundai and sister firm Kia, which together rank fifth by global auto sales, said in January they aimed to boost global sales by 2.5 percent this year to a combined 8.2 million vehicles.

$1 = 1,135.7400 won Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.