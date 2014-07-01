FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor recalls 58,000 Elantra Touring cars in N. America
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor recalls 58,000 Elantra Touring cars in N. America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 1 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co is recalling 58,000 Elantra Touring cars in the United States and Canada from model years 2010 to 2012 because a support bracket to the car’s headliner may become displaced during a side curtain air bag deployment, U.S. safety regulators said.

If this bracket makes contact with anyone during a crash, it may cause lacerations, said the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A Hyundai spokesman said there have been no reports of injuries related to this issue.

About 35,000 of the recalled cars are in the United States, and about 23,000 in Canada, NHTSA said.

Hyundai dealers will apply adhesive strips to the headliner, NHTSA said. The recall is expected to begin by mid-August. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.