Hyundai recalls 42,925 sedans in U.S. for possible brake light issue
December 9, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Hyundai recalls 42,925 sedans in U.S. for possible brake light issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co is recalling 42,925 sedans in the United States due to potentially faulty brake lights, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

Hyundai is recalling certain 2009-2011 Genesis and 2011 Equus sedans because a circuit failure may lead to the brake lights not illuminating, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That could increase the risk of a rear-end crash as a following vehicle might not recognize the car ahead was slowing or stopping.

Hyundai said in the NHTSA documents that there were no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Dealers will replace the circuit at no cost, according to the NHTSA documents. The automaker will begin notifying owners during the first quarter of 2015, according to the NHTSA documents.

