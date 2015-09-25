FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai to recall 470,000 Sonatas in the U.S. over engine issue
September 25, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Hyundai to recall 470,000 Sonatas in the U.S. over engine issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co said it would recall 470,000 Sonata sedans in the United States to replace faulty engine parts, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Hyundai Motor America is recalling the model year 2011-2012 cars as certain metallic debris may not have been fully removed when engine crankshafts were being manufactured, according to the documents. (1.usa.gov/1gTUbLb)

The carmaker said the debris could cause connecting rod damage, leading to possible engine failure and increasing the risk of a crash.

However, there have been no reports of accidents or injuries attributed to this condition so far, Hyundai said.

The recall affects Sonatas manufactured between Dec. 11, 2009 and April 12, 2012 at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, and equipped with either a 2.0 liter or 2.4 liter Gasoline Direct injection engine, the company said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
