3 months ago
May 20, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 3 months ago

U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.

Acting after a Korean whistleblower reported concerns to the U.S. auto safety agency last year, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it would review the timeliness of the engine recalls and whether the recall campaigns covered enough vehicles. The agency could impose fines if it determines the recalls were not conducted properly. (Reporting by David Shepardson in WASHINGTON and Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL, Editing by Soyoung Kim & Simon Cameron-Moore)

