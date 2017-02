SEOUL Feb 6 Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday that as part of its annual reshuffle it has promoted 348 executives, down 5 percent from last year, after flagship unit Hyundai Motor posted its fourth consecutive annual profit decline in 2016.

Hyundai Motor Group is South Korea's second-biggest conglomerate after Samsung Group in terms of assets, with 51 subsidiaries, including Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Steel. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)