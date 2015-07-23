Hyundai Motor says to increase supply of best-selling models in China

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said on Thursday it will change its manufacturing plans to increase the supply of its best-selling cars in China.

Hyundai will also increase sales incentives to reel in customers in China, a move to counter domestic car makers that have recently increased market share, Chief Financial Officer Lee Won-hee said in a conference call after the company reported quarterly earnings.

The company said earlier that second-quarter sales to China, its biggest market, dropped by around 8 percent from a year earlier as competition intensified and growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.