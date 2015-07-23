FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor says to increase supply of best-selling models in China
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 23, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Motor says to increase supply of best-selling models in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said on Thursday it will change its manufacturing plans to increase the supply of its best-selling cars in China.

Hyundai will also increase sales incentives to reel in customers in China, a move to counter domestic car makers that have recently increased market share, Chief Financial Officer Lee Won-hee said in a conference call after the company reported quarterly earnings.

The company said earlier that second-quarter sales to China, its biggest market, dropped by around 8 percent from a year earlier as competition intensified and growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.