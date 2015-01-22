FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor to boost year-end dividend by over 50 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 22, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor to boost year-end dividend by over 50 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday it would increase its year-end dividend by over 50 percent for 2014, when its share price dropped after the South Korean automaker announced its involvement in a $10 billion property purchase.

Hyundai said it would pay a dividend at the end of 2014 of 3,000 won ($3) for each common share held, compared with 1,950 won at the end of 2013.

The automaker’s chief financial officer also said on Thursday that the company will also continuously raise its dividend. ($1 = 1,084.9000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.