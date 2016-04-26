FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Hyundai Motor Q1 net profit down 12 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 26, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

RPT-Hyundai Motor Q1 net profit down 12 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to new set of alerts)

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor reported a 12 percent fall in net profit for the January to March period, as the South Korean automaker suffered slumping sales in China.

Hyundai Motor, the world’s fifth-biggest automaker together with affiliate Kia Motors, posted on Tuesday a net profit of 1.69 trillion won ($1.47 billion) for the first quarter, compared with the 1.46 trillion won average estimate of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This marks its ninth consecutive quarterly profit drop. ($1 = 1,149.0200 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.