FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor Q3 profit slides for 11th straight quarter, misses estimates
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 26, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Hyundai Motor Q3 profit slides for 11th straight quarter, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co’s quarterly net profit slipped for the 11th consecutive quarter, missing estimates, as the South Korean automaker was hit by a protracted strike and falling sales at home.

The world’s fifth-biggest automaker, together with affiliate Kia Motors Corp, said on Wednesday net profit for the third quarter ended September fell 10 percent to 1.06 trillion won ($935 million). That was below the 1.17 trillion won it reported in the same period a year earlier, when profit slid nearly a quarter on weak China sales.

The July-September net profit also trailed a consensus forecast of 1.3 trillion won, according to 19 analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 1,134.3000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.