Hyundai Motor Q4 profit skids 39 pct as steep discounts hurt

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.

Hyundai Motor, the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with affiliate Kia Motors Corp, reported an October-December net profit of 1 trillion won ($858.07 million), below the 1.5 trillion won average estimate of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales for the fourth quarter fell 0.1 percent to 24.5 trillion won, while operating profit dropped 33 percent to 1 trillion won. ($1 = 1,165.4000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)