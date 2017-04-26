FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Hyundai Motor Q1 profit down 21 pct as China political row hurts
April 26, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 4 months ago

Hyundai Motor Q1 profit down 21 pct as China political row hurts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor posted a 21 percent fall in quarterly net profit, dragged down by sales declines in China stemming from political tensions.

The world's fifth-biggest automaker together with affiliate Kia Motors reported on Wednesday a first-quarter net profit of 1.33 trillion won ($1.18 billion). Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had on average expected a 1.25 trillion won net profit.

Hyundai posted an operating profit of 1.25 trillion won and sales of 23.37 trillion in the January to March quarter. ($1 = 1,124.1500 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

