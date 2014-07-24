FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor Q2 profit slips 6.5 pct as firmer won, U.S. discounts hurt
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor Q2 profit slips 6.5 pct as firmer won, U.S. discounts hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor said its second-quarter net profit fell 6.5 percent, as the local currency’s sharp gain versus the dollar and higher U.S. incentives overshadowed solid vehicle sales in China and at home.

Hyundai Motor, the world’s fifth-biggest automaker combined with affiliate Kia Motors, on Thursday reported a 2.24 trillion Korean won ($2.18 billion) net profit for April to June, compared with a net profit of 2.40 trillion won a year earlier. That was lower than a consensus forecast of 2.33 trillion won compiled from 16 analysts polled by Reuters.

Shares in Hyundai Motor have fallen 5 percent this year as of Wednesday, compared with a broader Seoul market rise of 1 percent.

$1 = 1029.1000 Korean Won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.