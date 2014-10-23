FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor Q3 profit down 29 pct, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 23, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor Q3 profit down 29 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co posted a 29 percent year-on-year fall in its quarterly net profit, missing analysts’ estimates, hit by a strong local currency and slowing sales growth in its key U.S. and South Korean markets.

Hyundai Motor, which along with its affiliate Kia Motors is the world’s fifth-biggest automaker, on Thursday reported a 1.52 trillion Korean won ($1.44 billion) net profit for the July to September quarter, slightly lower than a consensus forecast of 1.79 trillion won, according to a Reuters’ poll of 12 analysts.

Its third-quarter sales rose 2 percent to 21.28 trillion won year-on-year.

Hyundai’s stock has lost 32 percent so far this year, making the company the worst performer among major global automakers. Many investors sold off their holdings after a Hyundai-led consortium last month bid $10 billion for a plot of land in Seoul, more than triple the appraised price. ($1 = 1,055.2900 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.