Hyundai Motor Q4 net profit 1.66 trln won vs 1.98 trln won analyst view
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Labor reform in France's Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
January 22, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor Q4 net profit 1.66 trln won vs 1.98 trln won analyst view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday said net profit reached 1.66 trillion won ($1.53 billion) in October-December, missing analyst estimates, in part because a decline in the rouble pulled down income earned in Russia.

The result compared with 2.06 trillion won a year earlier, and the 1.98 trillion won average estimate of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue totalled 23.57 trillion won from 21.94 trillion won a year prior, said the automaker - the world’s fifth-biggest when paired with affiliate Kia Motors Corp.

Shares of Hyundai fell 29 percent last year when involvement in a $10 billion property purchase triggered a sharp selloff and promises of higher dividends. ($1 = 1,085.8000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Kahyun Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
