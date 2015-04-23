Hyundai Motor Q1 profit down 1 pct on incentives, currencies

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor on Thursday posted a 1 percent drop in quarterly net profit after South Korea’s biggest automaker boosted sales incentives in the U.S. market and weaker overseas currencies put a drag on offshore revenue.

Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Motors ranks fifth in global auto sales, said net profit was 1.91 trillion won ($1.77 billion) in January to March, beating analyst estimates.

The result was below the 1.93 trillion won net profit record in the same period a year earlier, but ahead of the 1.7 trillion won average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1,082.1000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)