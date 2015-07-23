FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor 2Q profit down 24 pct on weaker-than-expected foreign sales
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 23, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Motor 2Q profit down 24 pct on weaker-than-expected foreign sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday its net profit fell 24 percent in the second quarter year on year, its sixth straight quarterly profit drop, as the automaker saw profit hit by weaker-than-expected sales in foreign markets such as the United States and China.

Hyundai Motor, which with affiliate Kia Motors Corp ranks fifth in global auto sales, said net profit fell to 1.7 trillion won in April-June from 2.2 trillion won a year earlier. That matched the 1.7 trillion won average estimate of 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hyundai has grappled with unfavourable market conditions such as a firm won, as well as increased competition in China. To end a series of quarterly losses it cut operating expenses and output at home, while spending more on consumer incentives and discounts abroad. (Reporting by Sohee Kim and Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.