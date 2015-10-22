FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor Q3 net profit slides 23 pct, missing estimates
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Motor Q3 net profit slides 23 pct, missing estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday its net profit fell 23 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, hit by a sharp slowdown in China sales and aggressive global incentives which outweighed gains in the won against the dollar.

Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Motors ranks fifth in global auto sales, said net profit was 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in July to September, down from 1.5 trillion won a year earlier.

That missed an average estimate of 1.5 trillion won from 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hyundai has struggled to boost lacklustre sales in China and the United States, its two largest markets.

$1 = 1,137.0000 won Reporting by Sohee Kim and Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.