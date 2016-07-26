FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Hyundai Motor Q2 net profit slips 2.6 pct in 10th straight quarterly drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit fell 3 percent, its 10th straight quarterly drop, as it soaked up stiff competition and shrinking demand for its mainstay sedans in the United States and at home.

Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker together with affiliate Kia Motors, said April-June net profit slipped to 1.66 trillion won ($1.46 billion) from 1.70 trillion won a year earlier. That was just below a consensus forecast of 1.67 trillion won from a Reuters' poll of 19 analysts.

The automaker said revenue rose 8 percent from the same period a year ago to 24.68 trillion won, while operating profit inched up 0.6 percent to 1.76 trillion won during the period.

$1 = 1,136.1000 won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
