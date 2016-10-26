REFILE-Hyundai Motor Q3 profit slides for 11th straight quarter, misses estimates

(Refiles to link to alerts, no changes in text)

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co's quarterly net profit slipped for the 11th consecutive quarter, missing estimates, as the South Korean automaker was hit by a protracted strike and falling sales at home.

The world's fifth-biggest automaker, together with affiliate Kia Motors Corp, said on Wednesday net profit for the third quarter ended September fell 10 percent to 1.06 trillion won ($935 million). That was below the 1.17 trillion won it reported in the same period a year earlier, when profit slid nearly a quarter on weak China sales.

The July-September net profit also trailed a consensus forecast of 1.3 trillion won, according to 19 analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 1,134.3000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)