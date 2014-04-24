FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Earnings Season
April 24, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor Q1 profit unchanged; misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday missed analyst estimates by posting nearly flat net profit, as lacklustre U.S. performance offset increased sales in Korea and China.

Hyundai, the world’s fifth-biggest automaker when combined with affiliate Kia Motors Corp, reported January-March net profit of 1.93 trillion Korean won ($1.86 billion) from 1.95 trillion won a year earlier.

The result compared with the 2.19 trillion won mean estimate of 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 1 percent to 21.6 trillion won.

Sales benefited from a redesigned Genesis sedan in Korea and increased factory capacity in China, analysts said, while in the United States, the automaker was up against rivals with newer models.

$1 = 1039.5500 Korean won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
