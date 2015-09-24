UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor heir-apparent buys $420 mln worth of shares

* Heir to hold 1.4 pct in Hyundai Motor

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co Vice Chairman and heir-apparent Chung Eui-sun bought shares worth about 500 billion won ($420 million) in a move that could help lay the groundwork for succession at the family-run South Korean automaker.

Chung, 44, now holds about 1.4 percent of Hyundai Motor after buying 3.16 million shares from Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, according to a regulatory filing, substantially adding to his previous stake of just 6,445 shares.

His father, 77-year-old Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo, owns a 5.2 percent stake.

“It could be taken as Chung Eui-sun’s step in earnest toward succession of the ownership structure,” said Park Ju-gun, head of research firm CEO Score.

“Now the father and son own a nearly 7 percent stake in total, and it could serve as a beginning to buy more Hyundai Motor shares.”

A Hyundai Motor spokesman said the purchase was to protect shareholder value that could be hurt if share prices fall after a block of shares enter the market, and to secure a friendly stake to increase management stability.

Chung Eui-sun, the Hyundai Motor chairman’s only son, is expected eventually to assume control of Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea’s second-largest family-run conglomerate. The younger Chung’s small stakes in key group arms like Hyundai Motor had long been identified as a hurdle to a smooth succession.

The deal comes after the younger Chung’s recent stake sale in Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd, as well as the sale of a stake in the initial public offering of advertising agency Innocean Worldwide Inc listing.