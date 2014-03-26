FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor shares jump on plan for new China factory
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 26, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor shares jump on plan for new China factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Hyundai Motor rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the automaker said it planned to sign a preliminary deal on Thursday to build the automaker’s fourth manufacturing plant in China.

Group chairman Chung Mong-koo plans to sign the deal to build the new plant in Chongqing, Hyundai said on Wednesday.

Hyundai shares were up 3.2 percent at 240,000 Korean won each, beating the wider market’s 0.7 percent rise as of 0057 GMT.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.