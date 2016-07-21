FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai to open first standalone store for Genesis luxury brand
July 21, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Hyundai to open first standalone store for Genesis luxury brand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor on Thursday said it plans to open its first dedicated store for its Genesis luxury car line near Seoul later this year, as the South Korean automaker looks to build a separate identity for the brand.

Hyundai Motor, best known as a value automaker, launched Genesis as a standalone brand in November hoping to compete with the likes of Germany's BMW and Audi AG in the higher-margin premium segment.

The store will be located at what will be South Korea's biggest shopping mall, Starfield Hanam, due to be opened later this year by retailer Shinsegae Group near Seoul, the carmaker said.

U.S.-based Tesla Inc was also in talks to open a store at the mall, although a decision had not been made, an official at Shinsegae said.

A Hyundai Motor spokesman declined to comment on plans for further standalone Genesis outlets.

South Korean newspaper Electronics Times said on Thursday that Hyundai planned to open 10 dedicated Genesis stores in South Korea by next year, including in Seoul's wealthy Gangnam district and the southeastern city of Busan.

The Genesis line-up currently features two models, a range that the company plans to expand to six by 2020 including an SUV. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tony Munroe and Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
