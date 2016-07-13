Hyundai Motor's South Korean union approves strike action

SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor's unionised workers in South Korea voted in favour of strike action for a fifth year in a row after annual wage talks broke down, a spokesman for the union said on Thursday.

Union negotiators led by hardline boss Park You-ki will meet on Thursday to decide when to stage the walkout at the automaker, he said.

A total of 77 percent of Hyundai's 48,806 unionised workers in South Korea, or 85 percent of those of who voted, approved potential strike action, he said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by David Clarke)