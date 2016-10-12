Hyundai Motor reaches tentative wage deal with S.Korean union

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor reached a tentative wage pact with its South Korean labour union on Wednesday, a union official told Reuters, after the automaker's worst-ever industrial strike disrupted output at its key domestic production base.

The agreement is subject to a vote by almost 50,000 union members, who had rejected an earlier deal in August because of smaller pay rises.

The union has held 24 rounds of full-scale or partial strike action since July 19, preventing the automaker from making 131,851 vehicles worth more than 2.9 trillion won ($2.60 billion), the government said last week. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, editing by Louise Heavens)