10 months ago
Hyundai Motor reaches tentative wage deal with S.Korean union
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 12, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 10 months ago

Hyundai Motor reaches tentative wage deal with S.Korean union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor reached a tentative wage pact with its South Korean labour union on Wednesday, a union official told Reuters, after the automaker's worst-ever industrial strike disrupted output at its key domestic production base.

The agreement is subject to a vote by almost 50,000 union members, who had rejected an earlier deal in August because of smaller pay rises.

The union has held 24 rounds of full-scale or partial strike action since July 19, preventing the automaker from making 131,851 vehicles worth more than 2.9 trillion won ($2.60 billion), the government said last week. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, editing by Louise Heavens)

