Hyundai Motor's S.Korean union to stage partial strike on Friday
August 21, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor's S.Korean union to stage partial strike on Friday

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s South Korean workers plan to stage a strike for four hours on Friday as wage talks with the automaker make little progress, a union spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman said union executives have not decided yet on whether they will extend the strike, saying talks will continue next week.

Hyundai Motor workers last week voted to strike for a third consecutive year at its domestic plants, which make nearly 40 percent of its vehicles sold globally. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
