Hyundai Motor union to extend partial strike after $10 bln land bid
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 26, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor union to extend partial strike after $10 bln land bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s labour union in South Korea decided to extend a partial strike over wages to next week, a union spokesman said on Friday, angered by the $10 billion bid to buy a plot of land in Seoul.

The union will stage a partial strike from Monday through Thursday, he said.

The Hyundai-led group - which includes sister firms Kia Motors Corp and Hyundai Mobis Co - made the record $10 billion bid for land to house a headquarters, hotel and car theme park complex, more than triple the property’s appraised amount.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
