FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Hyundai, Kia to meet 2016's 1.5 pct sales growth goal despite Q1 drop -chairman
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 15, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Hyundai, Kia to meet 2016's 1.5 pct sales growth goal despite Q1 drop -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 sales target to 8.13 mln, not 8.01 mln)

SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - The chairman of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, Chung Mong-koo, said on Friday the affiliated South Korean automakers are on track to achieve their combined annual sales growth target despite a first-quarter drop of 6 percent.

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, which together rank fifth in global vehicle sales, are targeting a 1.5 percent sales rise this year to 8.13 million vehicles, compared with the global industry’s projected growth of 2.9 percent.

In January-March, combined sales dropped to 1.81 million vehicles, hit by a lacklustre performance in China and other emerging markets. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.