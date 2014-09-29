Hyundai Motor reaches tentative wage deal with S.Korean union

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co on Monday reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean labor union, a union spokesman said, potentially resolving disputes that had dragged on longer than expected and led to partial strikes.

The agreement is subject to approval by union members in a vote on Wednesday.

If approved, Monday’s agreement will put an end to partial strikes by 47,000 unionized workers in South Korea that have this year prevented production of about 16,500 vehicles worth 330.2 billion Korean won ($313.5 million).