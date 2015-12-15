Hyundai Motor labour union to go on partial strike on Wednesday - Yonhap

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The labour union of South Korean car maker Hyundai Motor Co will go on a partial strike on Wednesday in accordance with directives from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Hyundai’s unionised workers in South Korea will strike for four hours, Yonhap reported on Tuesday citing instructions issued by the union leadership to members. Hyundai Motor did not immediately comment, while the labour union could not be immediately reached for comment.

KCTU, the more strident of the country’s umbrella labour groups, has called for a “general strike” on Wednesday to protest against the government’s labour reform policy and for more protest rallies for Saturday.

The Hyundai Motor union is part of the umbrella group.

The federation has frequently issued calls for general strikes in recent years, although the only significant action taken has been rotating work stoppages at locations where unionised labour is highly organised.

The group was behind a large and violent rally last month involving more than 60,000 demonstrators, some of whom used steel pipes and clashed with police. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)