July 31, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor's S.Korea union plans strike vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s South Korean workers plan to vote on Aug. 14 on whether to go on strike after wage talks with the automaker collapsed on Thursday, a union spokesman said.

Since annual wage talks began in early June, Hyundai Motor and union negotiators have locked horns over revamping a wage scheme which the management says would sharply increase labour costs.

Hyundai, the world’s fifth-biggest automaker along with its affiliate Kia Motors Corp, has been hit by strikes in all but four of the union’s 27-year history, leading to lost production worth 14.4 trillion won ($14.06 billion). (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

