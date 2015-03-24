Hyundai Motor targets 5 pct sales growth in U.S. this year

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor aims to lift its U.S. sales by 4.7 percent to 760,000 vehicles this year, from 726,000 last year, outpacing the industry’s projected growth of 2 percent despite growing competition from Japanese and U.S. rivals, its parent group said on Tuesday.

The automaker and its sister company Kia Motors aim to increase combined sales by 8 percent to 1.41 million vehicles this year, the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sunil Nair)