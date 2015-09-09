FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 9, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Motor's S.Korean union votes to strike; talks to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s union workers in South Korea, unable to reach a deal in annual talks on wages and on the company’s efforts to reform its pay structure, have voted to authorise a strike, a union spokesman said early on Thursday.

Unless a deal is reached, the union can go on strike as early as Sept. 14, although the union and company management agreed to resume negotiations later on Thursday, union spokesman Hwang Ki-tae said.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment early on Thursday.

Hyundai Motor workers in South Korea have gone on strike in each of the previous three years.

Of Hyundai’s 48,585 union members in South Korea, 69.75 percent voted to authorise a strike, according to Hwang. Of votes cast, 77.94 percent were in favour of a strike, he said. (Reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe)

