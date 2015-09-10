UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor S.Korea union authorises strike; talks continue

* Talks to continue on Thursday

* Potential action approved by 70 pct of union members

* Union wants wage hikes, at odds with management over pay reform (Updates with company comment, background)

By Sohee Kim

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s union workers in South Korea have voted to authorise a strike after failing to reach a deal in annual wage talks and on reforms to its pay structure.

Workers could go on strike as early as Sept. 14, although the union and company management agreed to resume negotiations later on Thursday, union spokesman Hwang Ki-tae said.

The vote took place amid the company’s efforts to revamp its seniority-based pay system and to adopt a so-called peak wage system that would enable employees to extend their careers but earn lower wages as they near retirement.

“We look forward to continuing our discussions to reach an agreement as soon as possible,” a Hyundai Motor spokesman said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor shares were up about 0.6 percent in early trade, outperforming the broader market, which declined.

Strikes over wages are a near-annual occurrence at Hyundai Motor, which with affiliate Kia Motors Corp is the world’s fifth-largest automaker.

Around 70 percent of Hyundai’s 48,585 South Korean union members approved the potential industrial action, Hwang said.

The union is seeking a 7.84 percent rise in monthly basic wages, as well as bonuses equivalent to 30 percent of the automaker’s 2014 net profit for distribution to workers and in-house contractors.

One contentious issue is the union’s call for including regular bonuses in base wages used to calculate overtime allowances and other payments, as well as severance pay.

A South Korean court in January rejected the demand in the case of most Hyundai Motor workers, a win for the automaker, which is concerned about rising labour costs in its home market. Hyundai Motor workers have appealed the decision.

On Monday, Hyundai Motor and Kia employees held a media conference denouncing plans to cut wages of senior workers under the new wage system that the South Korean government is encouraging as a way to enable companies to hire more entry level workers as the country’s official retirement age rises.

Earlier this year, Hyundai Motor proposed basing wages on merit not seniority, which the union opposes. (Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina Gibbs)